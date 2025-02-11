Texas man arrested in Minnesota, accused of secretly filming people including underage boys in gym locker room

A man from Dallas, Texas, is accused of photographing and videotaping multiple undressed people, including minors.

50-year-old Michael Scott Howard has been charged with 11 different counts in connection to an incident in Eden Prairie where police say he filmed and photographed individuals in a gym locker room, including individuals under the age of 18.

According to Carver County Court documents, Howard was arrested after Eden Prairie Police Officers were called to a LifeTime Fitness gym for an ongoing disturbance back on June 21, 2024.

One of the individuals involved in the altercation accused Howard of taking photos from a hidden camera he had on his phone, which police said did appear to be on Howard’s phone.

Examining the device, police claimed they found, in part, 23 video files and multiple photographs.

The videos all appeared to come from a LifeTime Fitness men’s locker room, which appeared to show a majority of younger males, aged 14 to 18 according to the criminal complaint, in various stages of being undressed.

Some videos reportedly showed unidentified people’s genitalia and buttocks.

The court document states none of the people in the videos appeared to be aware they were being recorded, and the camera appeared to capture Howard’s interactions with young males.

Police said they later learned many of the videos they had found had been taken at a separate Lifetime Fitness in Chanhassen in Carver County the day prior on June 20.

Police said they have identified six separate adult victims and five separate minor victims.

Howard faces five felonies and six misdemeanors for the alleged incident and faces at most over 25 years in prison if found guilty of all charges.