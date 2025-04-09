Teleflex in Maple Grove closing facility, laying off over 100 employees

A facility for a global provider of medical technologies is closing its doors in Maple Grove.

The Minnesota Employment and Economic Development State Rapid Response Team received a letter from Teleflex Medical Incorporated and Arrow International about the permanent closure and layoff of about 101 employees from its facilities in Maple Grove.

The laboratory and manufacturing operations are ending on June 30 and employees will be permanently laid off starting on July 1.

According to officials, Teleflex’s Gelflow operations will operate until about fall of 2025, and all operations will cease by March 2026.