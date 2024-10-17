Teens believed to be responsible for crash, hitting a Minneapolis apartment building

The Minneapolis Police Department believes three teenage boys are responsible for a Wednesday night crash that led to a Jeep striking an apartment building.

Police said just before 8 p.m., a grey Jeep SUV was driving on the 2600 block of Garfield Avenue South when it hit a green Honda SUV.

The Jeep then veered off the street and struck an apartment building before coming to a stop in the yard. The building had minor damage, according to police.

Officials say they believe three people – all thought to be teenage boys – were in the vehicle and then ran from the area, leaving behind a gun.

The other vehicle that was hit had two people inside who received minor injuries. Neither of them was brought to the hospital, according to police, who added no one else was reported to be injured.

As of this publishing, police said no one had been arrested.