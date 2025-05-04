Teenager rescued after falling out of moving boat without life jacket

A teenager was rescued after falling out of a moving boat without a life jacket on Saturday in Douglas County.

At around 2:08 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that someone had fallen out of their boat and the boat was still going in circles on Lake Miltona.

The 15-year-old who fell in the water was also able to call 911 while yelling for help. Law enforcement adds that he was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials said that a person with a pontoon rescued the teenager from the water and brought him to a public lake access where he was treated by medics and released to his parents. He sustained no injuries in the incident.

A local dock and lift company was able to stop the unoccupied boat during the rescue.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind people to always wear a life jacket while in a boat.