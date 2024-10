A 16-year-old who left a care facility has been missing for over a month, authorities said.

Moorhead police say Jonathan Fleury left a care facility without permission on Sept. 16 and has been missing for over a month.

Fleury is 5’08” and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his location should contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.