Teenager last seen leaving school in Mendota Heights Tuesday now declared missing

Assistance is needed in finding a 16-year-old girl who left her school early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Aliah Strenke was last seen Tuesday, leaving her school in Mendota Heights around 1 p.m. It is believed that she walked away from the school wearing a black dress and a brown chest-length wig.

Strenke is described as 5’04”, weighing 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the West St. Paul Police Department through Dakota County Dispatch at 651-322-2323.