Teenager in stable condition after being stabbed in Sibley County, 1 person arrested

A 16-year-old is recovering after reportedly being stabbed this past Saturday night.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report of a 16-year-old male who had a stab wound in Faxon Township. Deputies arrived at the scene and saw the teenager with a puncture wound in the abdomen. The teen was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and, according to the sheriff’s office, is in stable condition.

Authorities say a male suspect was later apprehended at their residence and is currently in custody at the Sibley County Jail. The incident is still under investigation.