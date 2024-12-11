Teenager arrested in connection to November shooting in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police announced Wednesday that they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last month that injured one person.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department(BPPD), a search warrant was executed Wednesday at the 3800 block of Adair Avenue North and officers arrested a 17-year-old boy.

The teen is believed to have been involved in a Nov. 19 shooting that injured one person.

Officers found a man on the 6000 block of 65th Avenue North who had been shot in the midsection and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BPPD said witnesses in the area gave “minimal cooperation” during their investigation.