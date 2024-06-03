Teenage boy on scooter injured in crash with vehicle in Lakeville
Lakeville police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash that left a teenage pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement responded to the intersection of 179th Street and Granby Lane around 3:15 p.m., according to a release from Lakeville police.
An initial investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling westbound on 179th Street hit a pedestrian on a motorized scooter who was crossing the street on Granby Lane.
The pedestrian, teenage boy, is seriously injured, officials say.
The driver of the vehicle was unharmed.