Teenage boy on scooter injured in crash with vehicle in Lakeville

Lakeville police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash that left a teenage pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement responded to the intersection of 179th Street and Granby Lane around 3:15 p.m., according to a release from Lakeville police.

An initial investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling westbound on 179th Street hit a pedestrian on a motorized scooter who was crossing the street on Granby Lane.

The pedestrian, teenage boy, is seriously injured, officials say.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed.