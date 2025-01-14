Teenage boy dies in dirt bike crash in Blaine

A teenage boy is dead after crashing his dirt bike into a pickup truck in Blaine on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was on a motorized dirt bike going south on Sunset Avenue Northeast around 6:05 p.m. when it crashed into a pickup truck turning west onto 103rd Lane Northeast.

The boy was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were uninjured. The crash is under investigation.