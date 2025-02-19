Teen who escaped custody found in Mankato

A teen who escaped custody near the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center has been found and taken back into custody.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., officers were following up on an anonymous tip.

A tipster reportedly told police that the 17-year-old, who had run away while being brought to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center, was staying at a private residence in Mankato.

The sheriff’s office says the 17-year-old was there during their search and was taken into custody without incident.

The arrest ends a search for the teen, which had been ongoing for over three weeks.

The teen’s initial escape occured on Jan. 26 when the teen, who was not in transport restraints, ran from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office while he was being led from a patrol car to a detention center.

An initial search for the teen included K9 units, a Minnesota State Patrol plane, and several drones. Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies assisted and a public safety alert was sent.