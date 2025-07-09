Teen wanted in connection to June shooting in Moorhead

Moorhead Police said they are looking for a 17-year-old juvenile on charges connected to a shooting on June 19.

Police have not identified the juvenile due to their age, but stated a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The juvenile faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder with intent, three counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of using a dangerous weapon.

According to police, on June 19, a white Chrysler 300 with Minnesota plates was involved in a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of 12th Street South around 11:46 a.m.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting has not been located at this time. Police say the plates of the vehicle were identified as EJJ379 and ask residents to be on the lookout for it.

In an earlier update, Moorhead police stated that they did not believe the car’s owner was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department.