Teen sentenced to more than two decades in 2024 St. Paul deadly shooting

A teenager was sentenced to 23 years in prison in connection to a deadly St. Paul shooting outside a tobacco shop in 2024.

Knyaw Taw, who was 16 when charged and has since turned 17, entered a guilty plea and was convicted on one count of second-degree murder.

Taw was originally charged by juvenile petition for the shooting death of 22-year-old Davion Brown and later prosecutors filed a motion for him to be certified as an adult.

As previously reported, prosecutors allege Taw pulled up to Maryland Tobacco on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue East just before 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2024, and started talking with Brown and another person outside. One witness told police it sounded like the shooter was arguing with the victim about a woman before firing several rounds.

Surveillance footage captured the gunman running away before getting on his bike and leaving the scene. Police later found Taw in a neighborhood northeast of the tobacco store. He ran when an officer approached him but he was arrested a couple of blocks away after a short pursuit.

Officers found a 9 mm handgun in a backyard along the chase route. A test fire of the weapon produced a cartridge casing that matched with evidence collected outside Maryland Tobacco.