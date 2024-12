A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Todd County LATE Sunday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

An incident report states the Browerville teen was driving a Ford Taurus north on Highway 71 in Little Sauk when he went off the road near 150th Street and hit a tree around 9:50 p.m.

Road conditions were listed as being snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

More information is expected to be released at noon on Monday. Check back for updates.