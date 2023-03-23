Teen injured in Minneapolis shooting

A male teenager was left with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting Wednesday.

Officers from the 4th Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department say they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds to an extremity near the 2100 block of 8th Avenue North around 8:18 p.m.

The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) by paramedics.

Polie are still investigating the incident and haven’t provided any other details. No arrests have been made.

EYEWITNESS NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.