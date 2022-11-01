Teen injured in early-morning Minneapolis shooting

Police say a 17-year-old is recovering from what they say is an apparent non-life-threatening injury after he was shot in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to North Memorial Medical Center shortly after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had arrived in a private vehicle.

So far in their investigation, police say the boy was walking near the 3300 block of Penn Avenue North when he heard a shot and then felt pain.

The boy didn’t provide any other information, police say.

The incident is still being investigated.