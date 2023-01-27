Teen injured in Brooklyn Center shooting

Police say a 16-year-old is recovering from what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brooklyn Center.

According to Brooklyn Center police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North at around 7:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots being fired in an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they found a teen who had been shot.

He was then taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. Police haven’t said what the teen’s current condition is.

Although evidence has been gathered and witnesses were spoken to, no one has been arrested as of Friday morning.

No information was immediately given regarding the events that led up to the shooting, which remains under investigation.