Teen in critical condition after being pulled from Crow River

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after she was pulled from Crow River, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at around 1:11 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say that a mother and two teens — a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — were on the river on paddle boards and a kayak. All three collided with trees overhanging the river and fell into the water.

The woman and teen boy were able to get free, but the 16-year-old girl got stuck in the overhanging tree and was pulled underwater.

The teen’s father and a bystander pulled her out of the water, but she was unresponsive, authorities said.

She was given first aid and then airlifted to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The teen was wearing a life jacket, authorities said.