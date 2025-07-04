Teen hospitalized after crashing, rolling UTV multiple times in Douglas County

A 17-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his UTV in Douglas County.

Deputies were called to Geneva Road near County Road 20 just after 12:30 a.m. Friday after someone called 911, saying they had found a UTV on its side and its driver unresponsive inside of it.

After Douglas County deputies arrived, they removed the boy from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. He was first brought to Alomere Hospital by first responders before being flown to a trauma center.

Authorities say the boy was headed north on Geneva Road when he lost control of it and then rolled over multiple times. Although he was wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff’s office says he wasn’t wearing a helmet. Speed is also believed to have been a factor in the crash.

As of this publishing, the teen’s name hasn’t been released.