Teen driver killed, teen passenger seriously in crash in Eagan

A 19-year-old is dead and his 18-year-old passenger has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Dakota County on Saturday around 11:18 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a Jeep Compass and a Honda Accord were both going southbound on Highway 149 and both crossed into the northbound lane of the highway just before the Highway 55 intersection.

The Jeep hit the traffic light pole, killing the driver, 19-year-old Reed Schultz of Savage, and seriously injuring the 18-year-old passenger.

The Honda Accord went through the intersection into the ditch. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The report says the driver had alcohol in his system, but it’s unknown if he was over the legal limit or if it played a factor in the crash.

Road conditions were dry at the time.