Teen dies from injuries after crash with State Patrol squad in Rochester

A young woman has died from injuries related to a crash Saturday in Rochester involving a Minnesota State Patrol squad car.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near Apache Mall. According to the Rochester Police Department, a State Patrol squad was driving east on U.S. Highway 14 when it hit a Ford Focus that was turning left from the westbound lanes and into the mall.

After the initial impact, the Focus was pushed into a Toyota RAV4 that was waiting to turn right onto Highway 14, causing the RAV4 to land in a ditch, police said.

Five people were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment: the three women inside the Focus, a 21-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 18 and 19; and the two occupants of the squad car, State Trooper Shane Roper and a 20-year-old man who was riding along. The 18-year-old passenger, Olivia Flores of Owatonna, later died from her injuries, police said.

Two people inside the RAV4 had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

“Making sure motorists are safe as they travel Minnesota’s roads is at the core of what we do each day. Our agency works hard to prevent crashes and save lives,” State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic said in a statement. “On Saturday evening, a Minnesota State Patrol squad was involved in a crash in Rochester in which someone later died. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event.”

The Rochester Police Department is investigating the incident.