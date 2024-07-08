Teen dies at the hospital after Minneapolis shooting

An 18-year-old has died at the hospital after a shooting Sunday evening in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 7:49 p.m. at the intersection of 27th Street E and Nicollet Avenue. There, they were told the victim had been brought to a home on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue South.

At the home, they found the teen with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The teen was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe an argument led up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests.