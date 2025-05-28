Teen convicted on 2023 Halloween murder in Brooklyn Park to serve more than 6 years

A teen will serve more than six years in prison for his role in a 2023 shooting that killed two cousins in Brooklyn Park.

Courtney Lesean Parker, 18, will serve 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

Other charges, including the two counts of intentional second-degree murder, unintentional second-degree murder and a misdemeanor weapon carrying charge, were dismissed.

Parker will get 571 days of credit for time served.

On October 31, 2023, police in Brooklyn Park were called to Zane Avenue and Zane Court, where a shooting had taken place, court records say.

Police found two juvenile males who had been shot, Chardid Farah and Diriye Muhumed, both 16 years old and cousins to one another. Muhumed was pronounced dead at the scene, and Farah was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.

Investigators determined Parker and another suspect, 16-year-old Jaqual Sims-Miller, had shot the victims, which they learned after they looked into Muhumed’s past text messages.

Messages showed Sims-Miller and Muhumed were arguing over a missing gun, and they had both threatened each other, the complaint states. The last text in the conversation was sent roughly four hours before the shooting.

Evidence shows Muhumed and Farah went to Sims-Miller’s home to meet him and Parker. Prosecutors allege Parker hit Muhumed in the head with a gun and then shot him in the chest; Sims-Miller, meanwhile, shot Farah, the complaint states.

Parker, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was tried as an adult in court.

Prosecutors filed a juvenile petition against Sims-Miller, charging him with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 17. A judge ordered him to serve four and a half years of supervised probation, staying a prison sentence of almost 22 years.