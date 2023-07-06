Teen charged with shooting fireworks at Minneapolis police squad

Prosecutors have formally charged a teenager who’s accused of shooting fireworks at a Minneapolis police squad with officers inside on Tuesday.

A juvenile petition shows that a 17-year-old is facing charges of second-degree assault and fleeing police in connection to the incident.

Court documents state that officers were called to Boom Island Park at around 11:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July on reports that 40 to 50 kids were shooting fireworks at vehicles.

According to the petition, officers in one squad arrived and saw several people firing mortar fireworks and Roman candles at vehicles, and when the squad’s lights and sirens turned on, fireworks started getting shot at the officers inside.

One particular person — later identified as the 17-year-old — was spotted firing several fireworks, which ultimately went off right in front of the windshield and passenger’s window, at the squad. When that person started running, the officers pursued him and took him into custody.

The petition adds that the teen later admitted to firing the fireworks and then running.

During a press conference Wednesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara commended the officers for their professionalism in apprehending the teen.

In total, O’Hara said 16 people — 11 juveniles and five adults — were arrested on the Fourth of July for discharging fireworks at people. No serious injuries were reported from those incidents.