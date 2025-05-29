Teen charged in fatal Otter Tail County crash lost control while showing off modified car

Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old accused of driving drunk and losing control of his car this week in Otter Tail County, killing a passenger.

Court records show Izak Daryn Schermerhorn of New York Mills, Minnesota, faces three counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Blake Unger on Wednesday night in Bluffton Township.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies responding to the crash found Schermerhorn’s vehicle in a ditch and tipped on its side with Unger pinned underneath. Unger was pronounced dead at the scene. Ruts in the gravel road appeared to show the vehicle “aggressively fishtailing back and forth” before rolling over.

The complaint alleges Schermerhorn, who identified himself as the driver, smelled of alcohol and made comments about how “his life was over and all for a couple of drinks.” When asked how much he had to drink, he replied that he had had three or four Mike’s Hard Lemonades. He failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.103.

While in custody at the Otter Tail County Jail, Schermerhorn explained that after he picked up Unger, he “wanted to show off the sound of his exhaust because he modified his catalytic converter.” He said he slid the car around on purpose but lost control and drove into a ditch, charging documents state.

Schermerhorn allegedly added that he had been sober for almost a year due to past issues with alcohol but “decided to celebrate because he was graduating from high school.”

Schermerhorn made his first court appearance on Thursday and was released on bail. His next hearing is set for June 10.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Unger’s family with funeral expenses.