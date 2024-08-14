Teen certified as an adult in St. Paul murder gets over 12 years in prison

A teen who was certified as an adult in a murder in St. Paul in March was sentenced the same day to over 12 years (150 months) in prison. He has credit for 137 days already served.

Deshawn Anthony Houston, now 18, was 17 at the time of the deadly shooting and was originally charged as a juvenile.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree murder. Another count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder were dismissed, court records show.

As previously reported, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on March 14 near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and English Street in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. 23-year-old Devon Johnson was identified as the victim.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers initially responded to a report of gunfire and cars leaving the area. An unoccupied vehicle that looked like it had been damaged in a crash was left at the scene.

Less than a mile away, officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically. Johnson was inside the car with a gunshot wound. He was given first aid but died at the scene.

A witness told police that Johnson had driven him to sell marijuana to Houston and another man. At one point, Houston pointed a gun at the witness and told him to hand over the drugs.

The gun went off during a struggle and Johnson drove away, crashing into a few vehicles before driving off.

Another witness told police that her brother and Houston had plotted a robbery that night.