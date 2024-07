A teen was airlifted to the hospital after crashing the ATV he was riding Wednesday afternoon, Wright County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the crash just after noon near 14316 Endicott Avenue North in Silver Creek Township.

There, they found the boy, who was injured in what appeared to be a rollover ATV crash. He was airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities estimated that the boy was 14 or 15.