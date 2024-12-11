Technical production crew, including camera operaters and replay, for Timberwolves and Lynx unionize

On Wednesday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 745 announced that the technical production crew for the Timberwolves and Lynx have voted to unionize.

The 50 crew members for the two Minnesota professional basketball teams include people who run in-house cameras, replay, video production, audio and post-production.

The vote to unionize took place the day prior, on Tuesday, with a “decisive” amount of people voting to join the union, the press release said.

This is the second in-house TV production crew for a Minnesota professional sports team to vote to unionize, with the first being the crew for the Minnesota United in 2022.