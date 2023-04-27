Tech execs gathering Thursday to support cancer research

A group of technology executives in Minnesota is gathering Thursday evening to help raise money for cancer research.

The second annual CIOs Against Cancer event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Forgotten Star Brewery in Fridley.

KSTP Anchor Kevin Doran is emceeing the event, which aims to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s early-career cancer research grants.

Tech executives from some of the state’s top companies will be auctioned off for an hour of their time over the next week, starting at Thursday night’s event.

This year, organizers say the goal for the event is to raise $500,000.

“About 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will battle cancer in their lifetime, and we need the best and brightest minds engaged in order to rid the world of this devastating disease,” Anthony Bass, the vice president for the American Cancer Society, Minnesota, said. “Executive leaders have expressed a strong interest in supporting and sustaining cancer research and careers.”

