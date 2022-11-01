Taylor Swift to stop at US Bank Stadium during upcoming tour

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is coming to Minneapolis.

During her first tour in five years, Swift announced she plans to stop in several cities nationwide during the first leg of her “The Eras Tour.”

This includes a June 24 stop at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The tour announcement comes over a week after the debut of her latest album “Midnights,” which has already had a record-breaking 10 tracks debut in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100.

Pre-sale for the tour tickets begins later this month.