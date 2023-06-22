Taylor Swift-themed sips and sweets: local businesses feature special treats for fans

In honor of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour coming to Minneapolis for two shows this week, some restaurants are featuring special drinks or food items inspired by the pop star.

Staff at the Coon Rapids bakery “Something Sweet by Maddie Lu” are making special cookies, cupcakes and cakes featuring Taylor Swift album art, lyrics, and other inspiration for cupcake decorations.

Customers will need to preorder treats from the bakery to get their hands on them. The cutoff is 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The bakery says that some items will be available walk-in basis, but they are currently selling them faster than they can make them.

The Devil’s Advocate bar and restaurant in downtown Minneapolis says they have created special drinks inspired by Taylor Swift that will be on the menu starting Thursday.

The three specialty drinks are Lavender Haze, Look What You Made Me Do, and Delicate.

Lavender Haze includes gin and is described as sweet but not too sweet. Look What You Made Me Do drink is tropical and minty with lime. Delicate includes bourbon and egg whites. It’s described as silky, citrusy, and warm.

Know of another bar or food establishment with special Taylor Swift menu items? Let us know!