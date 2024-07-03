Task Force arrests 3 following drug investigation in Le Sueur County
The Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) is sharing details of a drug investigation that led to three arrests in Le Sueur County.
According to the CRDVOTF, agents began conducting an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine from a home on 320th Street in New Prague in June. Agents executed a search warrant on Monday.
The CRDVOTF said inside the residence, agents located several plastic bags around the house containing 158 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The street value of which, according to CRDVOTF, would be approximately $5,000 when broken down and sold at its smallest amounts.
They also located scales and clean plastic bags, which the task force said are commonly used to repackage drugs for sale. Agents also located two loaded .38 caliber revolvers.
The search warrant was executed in the house of 72-year-old Scott Diestler, 59-year-old James Becker, who resided in the property, and Amy Lillevold.
The task force said methamphetamine was found in both Diestler and Becker’s rooms.
According to the task force, Becker provided a statement and acknowledged that he purchased the methamphetamine in his room and that he sells methamphetamine in smaller amounts.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree controlled substance crimes.
Diestler was arrested and charged with aggravated first-degree controlled substance crimes and
prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.
Lillevoled, who was also located at the residence, was arrested for felony warrants out of Scott and Hennepin Counties.
In a press release, CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien discussed the importance of the task force’s investigations and the pursuit of repeat offenders.
“In December of 2023, Diestler was arrested and charged with being in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine in the City of Montgomery,” O’Brien stated in a press release. “I commend the Agents and local law enforcement officers who continue to pursue these repeat offenders despite the heightened safety risks that come with these investigations. The goal of the CRDVOTF is to hold drug dealers accountable for spreading deadly drugs within our communities.”