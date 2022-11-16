‘We don’t know if prices are going to continue to climb.’ Why Target’s profits are down 52%

It’s been a turbulent third quarter for Target — the Minneapolis-based retailer announced its profits are down by 52%.

“That’s really amazing because I spend a lot of money here,” says Dawn Essen, visiting a Target in Northeast Minneapolis. “I thought for sure they’d be pretty profitable.”

She says she usually spaces out her purchases into week-to-week increments, trying to save money.

“We don’t know if prices are going to continue to climb, when they’re going to fall,” Essen explains.

For some, like University of Minnesota student Ben Nguyen, that includes putting off the holiday shopping.

Signage for Target is shown in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

“I’m probably going to wait until December until I have a little bit more money,” he notes. “People are like, save up money to be able to buy stuff. There’s really not a point of spending a lot right now.”

Target has been slashing prices for shoppers feeling the squeeze of inflation, and to clear unwanted inventory.

All this, taking place just weeks before Black Friday.

“That’s something that all retailers are very concerned about, that we will see a very disappointing holiday season,” says V.V. Chari, an economics professor at the University of Minnesota.

He says other retailers are hurting, though not as much as Target.

The company is voicing caution about its sales and profit during the fourth quarter because of what it’s seen from customers in recent weeks.

Shares of Target tumbled 11%, with Macy’s and Kohl’s falling more than 8%, and Nordstrom slumping more than 10%.

Walmart’s shares were flat.

Despite all this, overall American consumers are showing resiliency.

“October was a very strong month,” Chari says. “Sales were up. Consumer spending was up by 1.2%. That’s very robust. So this looks very much like a Target-specific phenomenon.”

Economists say that more than 1% rise in retail sales was led by car sales and higher gas prices.

The surge in car buying was believed to be at least partly triggered by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed up to 70,000 cars.

Target executives say they plan to cut expenses with the goal of saving up to $3 billion over the next three years.

The retailer says those cost cuts will not include layoffs or hiring freezes.

Chari says Target will have to keep a close eye on its internal bottom line.

“If sales fall off by a small amount, you still have to pay your people, still have to pay the lease on the property and the like and the inventory,” he says. “So that’s why profits are always more volatile than sales.”

Experts say consumers are also changing their spending habits — with many trading down to cheaper options, and stores where they think they can save money.

As for Essen — she says she doesn’t think she’ll be alone in keeping close watch on her spending bottom line, as the holidays approach.

“I can understand that not everyone can afford to continue purchasing the items that they maybe have,” she says. “Maybe they have to cut back on the extras and just stick with the necessities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.