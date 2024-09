A popular car seat trade-in event is coming back.

Target says starting Sunday, Sept. 15, you can drop off an old car seat or a base at one of the company’s in-store boxes. Any car seats — including those that are damaged or expired — are acceptable.

Then, you can scan a code to get a 20% coupon that can be used twice for a new car seat, stroller and other children’s items.

The event runs through Sept. 28. CLICK HERE for additional details.