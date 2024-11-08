T-bone crash in Cottonwood County kills 1, seriously injures another

A fatal crash in Cottonwood County has killed one person and critically injured another after their vehicle crashed with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 near Windom Thursday night around 6:35 p.m.

At the same time, a 2016 Ford Edge was traveling south on Cindy Street when both vehicles collided at an intersection, resulting in a T-bone crash.

The driver of the Ford, 76-year-old Terry Lee Fredin of Windom, was killed in the crash. His passenger, a 78-year-old woman, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for treatment.

The two occupants of the semi were unharmed.