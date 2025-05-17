“Sweet Destiny” moved after being stranded for 9 months in the St. Croix River

“Sweet Destiny,” the stranded yacht that remained shipwrecked on Beer Can Island for nine months, was taken off the St. Croix River Friday.

After spending almost a year on Beer Can Island, all it took was four men to get the ship afloat and towed away.

Gordy and Dave Jarvis from St. Croix River Cruises in Hudson, WI, and Wayne Prokosch and Josh Stokes from River City Welding of Redwing, MN, all worked together to get the boat back afloat and towed away.

Video shot by the four-man crew showed them pumping water from the back of the vessel, before they were able to get it in a state where it could be towed away.

“I know some people are going to be disappointed, but most people are going to be really happy,” Dave Jarvis said in a video sent to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “The S.S. Minnow, the ‘Sweet Destiny’ as it were, is off the island.”

During its nine-month stay on Beer Can Island in the St. Croix River, the vessel racked up an astounding $21,000 in fines from the city of Hudson after its Minnesota owner failed to get the vessel out of the water, due to a complicated number of reasons.

The city of Hudson said the owner purchased the boat with no title, so it could not be insured.

Then the owner tried to sell the boat to a treasure hunter from Alabama, who later backed out of the offer.

The Hudson Police Department has also run into issues trying to enforce Wisconsin-based ordinances on a Minnesota resident.

“We were trying to work with him to help him out, but at some point, you have to move the process along,” said Police Chief Geoff Willems said.

Fines had initially paused on the owner during the fall, but were set to resume this summer.