SWAT team called to home on St. Paul’s east side, 1 arrested

St. Paul police say a man is in custody after an incident in the city’s Payne Phalen neighborhood caused members of the SWAT team to respond.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Case Avenue for a report of a man who was threatening people while armed with a handgun shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

When officers got to the scene, they found there were both adults and children inside the home, adding the man wasn’t letting anyone leave.

Members of the SWAT team were called to the home and were then able to get adults and most of the children out of the home, as well as the suspect.

Police say the man was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and taken to the Ramsey County Jail for alleged aggravated assault and false imprisonment. His identity hasn’t been released as of this publishing.

After searching the home, officers say they found a BB gun that may have been used during the incident.

No injuries were reported, according to police.