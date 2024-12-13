Suspected burglar arrested, accused of breaking into Brooklyn Park garage

Brooklyn Park Police Department said a suspected burglar has been arrested after he attempted to rob a garage Friday morning.

The department said the suspect was found around 6:27 a.m. when a homeowner in the 4000 block of 93rd Way North opened his garage door and found a man trying to steal items.

When the man was confronted, he reportedly ran away from the house; the owner later discovered that items from the house had been taken.

Officers later arrested Kenneth Leroy Miller, 41, of Brooklyn Park, after establishing a permitter in the area.

He has been charged with first-degree burglary and is being held on $10,000 bail.