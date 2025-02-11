Suspected arsonist in Anoka County could face up to 5 years in prison

A man in Anoka County charged with arson on Sunday could face up to 5 years in jail, according to court records.

Anoka County Court records show the Fridley Police Department and fire crews responded to the scene of a reported fire at an apartment located at 4901 3rd St. NE., in Fridley.

There, police said they found Kenneth Douglas Finne, 57, who allegedly had set trash on fire in the building’s hallway, screaming and yelling.

Residents told investigators heard Finne acting erratically and threatening to kill a female throughout the night.

The Anoka County Fire Investigation Team was called to investigate the fire and spoke with Finne, who reportedly told the fire team that he had started the fire.

Finne was taken into custody, he made his first court appearance on Tuesday in Anoka County Court.