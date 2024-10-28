Suspect who restrained, tasered elderly man during Barron County armed robbery gets 12 years in prison

A man who was charged in connection with a violent robbery in Barron County in December of 2023 was given a 20-year sentence, with 12 of those spent in prison.

Following his time behind bars, Ricardo Antonio Dominguez, 40, will serve eight years on supervised release, court records show.

As previously reported, Dominguez and Ryan Charpentier went into the victim’s home, pointed guns at him and restrained him with zip ties and rope. The two then stole over $13,000 in cash, a handgun, $250 worth of jewelry, a $250 pocket watch and a weather station from a safe.

The men also stole multiple other guns from a second safe.

At one point, the men tasered the victim in the face.

Charpentier was sentenced to five years in prison.