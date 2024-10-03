Suspect who restrained elderly man, tasered him during western Wisconsin robbery gets 5 years

A 33-year-old who reportedly tasered an elderly man during an armed robbery in Barron County, WI, in December was sentenced to five years in prison.

Ryan Charpentier was given 269 days of credit for time served, which will be followed by seven years of supervision. He must also pay over $16,000 in restitution.

As previously reported, Charpentier and another man went into the victim’s home on Dec. 19, pointed silver handguns at him and restrained his hands and feet with zip ties and rope.

The men then pushed the victim onto the floor and threatened him with violence if he didn’t give them the combination to a safe. They then stole $13,000-$14,000 in cash, a handgun, jewelry, and more.

They also took multiple guns from a second safe upstairs.

The victim told police he was later tasered in the face. Charpentier and the other man stole the victim’s wallet and phone before leaving.

The victim was able to call police after neighbors helped free him from the restraints.