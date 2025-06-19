Suspect in fatal stabbing at Kwik Trip in Mankato ruled incompetent

The man suspected of fatally stabbing an employee at a Kwik Trip in Mankato has been found incompetent, according to recently filed court documents.

Michael Lee Miller, 28, was ruled incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness or cognitive impairment. He faces one count of second-degree murder.

A doctor diagnosed Miller with schizophrenia and an intellectual disability, stating he doesn’t have the capacity to understand or participate in the criminal proceedings.

The doctor recommended that Miller be committed somewhere due to the “unanticipated and unprovoked nature” of the attack. “[O]nly a correctional setting, or secure inpatient psychiatric facility would have the wherewithal to provide the level of treatment and security he requires,” the doctor stated, as cited in the court filing.

RELATED: Charges: Suspect in Mankato Kwik Trip stabbing was hearing voices, in a ‘blunt rage’ | Kwik Trip employee stabbed to death in Mankato; suspect arrested

As previously reported, 34-year-old Dennis Vosika was found unresponsive with stab wounds inside the Kwik Trip where he worked in March. He was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miller was arrested after investigators looked at surveillance video of the attack.

Surveillance video showed Miller walk behind the counter and corner Vosika before throwing him onto the ground, stabbing him and running away.

A nine-inch blade was found in the dumpster at the gas station.

Miller also told law enforcement he did not remember the stabbing and that he thought it was “blunt rage.”