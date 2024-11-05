Suspect in deadly Howard Lake shooting sentenced to 33 years

A man who was convicted of a fatal shooting in Howard Lake in March of 2023 was sentenced Monday to over 33 years in prison.

Kevin Uriel Zelaya Asenico, 25, was given credit for 596 days already served.

Asencio was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault.

As previously reported, 20-year-old Adrian Medina was killed in the shooting.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Howard Lake police found Medina dead in the driver’s seat of a truck in the parking lot of a Dura Supreme, where Asencio and Medina worked together.

Court documents state that Asencio thought Medina was having a relationship with his wife.