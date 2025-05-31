Suspect in Alexandria stabbing arrested Saturday

The Alexandria Police Department says they have taken a suspect into custody, wanted in connection to an alleged stabbing.

Police said they were called to a Walmart at 4611 State Highway 29 South around 9 a.m. Saturday, where a person had reportedly been stabbed.

The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment, their condition is “currently undisclosed” according to the police Department.

Around 10:21 a.m., police sent out a news alert for the suspect believed to have been behind the stabbing. At the time, police said the man had not been identified and was at large.

However, around 25 minutes after the initial news alert, another was issued by the department stating the suspect had been taken into custody.