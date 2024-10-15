Suspect identified in Benton County shooting

New details have been shared about a shooting in Benton County that left two people critically hurt.

Ismael Vasquez Santos, 22, of Foley, was arrested Sunday for reportedly shooting two people he had been drinking with.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Santos was invited to the 9300 block of 95th Avenue Northeast to have an alcoholic drink with two men, identified as a 32-year-old and a 35-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said after drinking together, Santos became belligerent with the two others and reportedly threatened to kill both men before allegedly shooting them.

The 35-year-old, despite being injured, was able to leave the house and go to another residence to get help.

Santos was later arrested, while the other two men were taken to the hospital, where they are in “satisfactory condition”, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said both men stated Santos’ assault was a surprise to them and commented that he “went crazy.”

Santos, according to charging documents, is facing four felonies – two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

He faces up to 54 years in prison and a fine of up to $88,000 if he’s convicted of all charges.