Suspect flees overnight pursuit, crash in St. Paul

A pursuit ended in a crash in St. Paul in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said Ramsey County deputies were engaged in a pursuit “somewhere north of St. Paul” around 12:20 a.m.

The vehicle fled into St. Paul and lost law enforcement as it drove at dangerous speeds, the spokesperson added.

A 911 call at some point later reported a crash involving the suspect vehicle on Sims Avenue and Russell Street in St. Paul.

Arriving officers found the car overturned in a residential yard, according to officials.

An initial investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle had hit multiple unoccupied parked cars as it drove through the area at a high rate of speed before overturning in the yard.

An uninjured passenger was removed from the overturned car, but the driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin captured the aftermath of the crash while live streaming “Live on Patrol” on YouTube overnight on Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.