Suspect facing murder and manslaughter charges in Becker County shooting

A man who was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Becker County on Saturday has now been charged.

Courtesy of Becker County Jail

31-year-old Willis Charles McDonald is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the killing of 31-year-old Arlan Ray Bergstrom from Detroit Lakes.

According to court documents, McDonald told the Becker County Sheriff’s Office what had happened leading up to the death, stating he had spent Friday at the Becker County Fair with his family.

He said he then went to a woman’s home in Acorn Trailer Park in Frazee to smoke a cigarette together, and then saw Bergstrom outside his vehicle.

The woman told McDonald to roll up his window, which he did. McDonald claimed Bergstrom then punched or broke out the window and then began punching him, court documents state.

McDonald said Bergstrom didn’t say anything prior to or during the encounter and said he was fearing for his life and safety.

He claimed that both he and Bergstrom reached for a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle.

McDonald said he pulled the trigger on his gun but said nothing happened. While allegedly still being hit by Bergstrom, McDonald said he was able to cock his gun and pull the trigger again; this time, a shot was fired, and he saw Bergstrom fall to the ground, court documents state.

The woman then told McDonald to leave, which he did. He returned to his residence and later called 911 after talking to his sister.

Court documents state McDonald told law enforcement he had been drinking that night, having four beers earlier at a demolition derby being held at the county fair. He also said that he had a permit to carry the firearm, but said it had recently expired.

The woman was also interviewed, and court documents stated that her version of events “largely matched McDonald’s description” of the incident.

She also stated that McDonald and Bergstrom did not know each other and had never met before.

McDonald faces up to a total of 55 years in prison if convicted of both charges.