Suspect charged with murder in connection with Bloomington death investigation

A 21-year-old man, previously arrested in connection with a death investigation in Bloomington, has been officially charged.

Lamont Eugene Williams of Apple Valley has been charged with second-degree murder on suspicion of killing a man he was trying to rob.

Court documents alleged that Williams had met with a 21-year-old man in Bloomington under the guise of purchasing marijuana on March 6.

Documents state messages between the two on Facebook showed the two negotiating the price, and at 8:35 p.m., Williams messaged the man that he was in a Jeep outside the man’s house.

However, police say the 21-year-old’s mother, who had been in the house at the time, heard yelling outside.

Court documents said when she went to investigate, she saw her son “leaning into” a dark-colored SUV, pulling a backpack back and forth between himself and another person inside the car.

As the two were wrestling for the backpack, the car reportedly began to accelerate away from the house.

The man’s family members began looking for him and found him lying in the street a few houses away from his house with severe trauma. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to police, Williams later messaged the man, “my fault gang, I had to,” at 8:47 p.m.

Police, when executing a search warrant on the Jeep, said they found a black backpack containing 263.87 grams of marijuana.

Williams faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.