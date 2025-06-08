Suspect burglar chased by State Patrol in Mankato arrested in Minnetonka

A driver suspected of burglarizing a business was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol in Minnetonka Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol(MSP) a trooper attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle that was driving northbound on Highway 169, one mile north of Mankato.

MSP said the vehicle didn’t pull over and continued heading north.

Unaware to troopers at the time, the State Patrol said the driver and occupants of the vehicle were suspects in a recent theft of a business.

The initial trooper stopped pursuing, but MSP said the vehicle continued to drive erratically on the highway before stopping in an apartment parking ramp in Minnetonka.

There, the driver of the car, identified as Trya Chanell Blackman, 25, of Minnetonka, was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

State Patrol did not state if any of the vehicles’ other occupants had been identified or arrested.