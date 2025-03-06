Suspect believed to be behind multiple robberies arrested in Rosemount

According to the Rosemount Police Department, a suspect believed to be behind multiple robberies has been arrested.

On Thursday, the Rosemount Police Department (RPD) received a report of an armed robbery at Shannon Glen Townhomes.

According to the victim of the robbery, a man had approached him from behind, held a firearm to his face, and forced him to transfer money on a payment app.

A perimeter around the area was established, but the suspect was not found.

According to RPD, the suspect was later identified as James Brock Williams, 24, who had an active warrant for another robbery out of Ramsey County and was on federal probation for conspiracy to commit a violent crime and on probation in Hennepin County for first degree robbery.

Later, around 9:27 a.m., the South Metro SWAT team executed an arrest warrant on behalf of St. Paul Police in Rosemount, where Williams was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities do not believe there is a risk to public safety.